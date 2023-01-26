Carl Starfelt headed in Celtic's ninth goal on a sorry day for Dundee United at Tannadice

Dundee United have "moved on" from August's 9-0 mauling by Celtic at Tannadice, insists Liam Fox as his team prepare to host the champions again.

Fox has been in charge since United's worst ever home defeat cost Jack Ross his job after just 10 weeks as manager.

"That was obviously a low point for everybody connected with the club; the players, the staff but most importantly the supporters," said Fox.

"It's not something to dwell on. I think we have moved on from that."

United were rock bottom of the Premiership with one point from five games when Ross was dismissed two days on from the heavy loss.

They have since climbed to 10th place, level on points with Motherwell above them and Kilmarnock below.

"I feel we have made progress, I think results and performances will tell you that," said Fox.

"Whenever you have results like that one it can affect people in different ways, some people bounce back and have got more resilience than others. I think the credit to the group is that they have improved and bounced back. Would I have liked it to happen quicker? Absolutely, but that's football, nothing is easy.

"Confidence is huge in football and sometimes when it goes it can take a long time to come back, it can go very quickly, it's a strange thing. I do feel the group is in a far better place and we are really looking forward to the game, I need to get that across."

United picked up seven points from three home matches before falling 2-0 to Rangers earlier this month. There was also a much improved display at Celtic Park in November, when they lost two late goals after pulling back to 2-2 on 87 minutes.

"On their day, Celtic can be devastating, we understand that," added Fox.

"It's about us making sure we that if things don't go our way, we stay in the game and make it difficult for them and we work exceptionally hard.

"Whenever you play the Old Firm there are those things that need to fall into place. They need to be a wee bit off it, we need to be at our best. Our keeper will need to make some good saves and we will need to take a chance or two when they are presented to us."