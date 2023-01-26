Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Conor Masterson (right) is a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international

League Two strugglers Gillingham have re-signed Queens Park Rangers defender Conor Masterson on loan until the end of the campaign.

The 24-year-old centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan with the Gills and featured 18 times.

Masterson made his QPR debut in January 2020 but has only featured once for the Championship club this season.

The former Liverpool trainee becomes Gillingham's eighth signing of the January transfer window.

