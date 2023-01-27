Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Jamal Blackman has played in 26 of Exeter City's 27 League One games this season

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says he is unsure how long goalkeeper Jamal Blackman will be out with a hip injury.

The 29-year-old is awaiting the results of a scan on the injury, but he will miss Saturday's League One trip to Milton Keynes Dons.

The Grecians have brought in Reading's Jokull Andresson on a seven-day emergency loan as cover for Blackman.

"We're not sure if it's just a spasm or if he's done something and slightly torn a muscle," Caldwell said.

But Caldwell says he is pleased to see Andresson return to St James Park in a temporary capacity.

The Iceland youth international, 21, has played 32 times for the Grecians in two previous loan spells in the 2020-21 season, but has still yet to break into the Royals' first team.

"Everyone raved about him as a character and as a person," Caldwell said of his new goalkeeper.

"We looked at him as a goalkeeper and were happy with what he could do there.

"I felt like the biggest thing was that familiarity coming into a place that he knew, but also the players knew him - most of them have played with him."

Jokull Andresson has still to play on front of Exeter City supporters, despite making 32 appearances for the club

Andresson was in line to make his debut in Tuesday's game against Barnsley - but the match was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

It would have been the first time he would have played in front of Exeter's fans having played for the club during the Covid-19 affected 2020-21 season.

"He was so excited to play at St James Park with supporters," Caldwell added to BBC Sport.

"If he could get that opportunity then for what he's doing for us and coming in at short notice it would be great for him to get that opportunity should we have to extend it."