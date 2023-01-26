Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Pep Guardiola (left) and Mikel Arteta won five major trophies during three full seasons together at Manchester City

Manchester City v Arsenal (FA Cup fourth round) Date: Friday, 27 January. Time: 20:00 GMT. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said Arsenal's Mikel Arteta had "a great, massive influence" on him and helped him become a better manager.

Arteta was Guardiola's assistant at City before taking the Arsenal job and the two sides meet in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday (20:00 GMT).

The Gunners lead the Premier League, with reigning champions City second.

"I had the feeling, we knew it when he was here, (about) his ability for City," said Guardiola on Thursday.

"I don't know my part on him but his influence on me was great, massive, so important in becoming a better manager.

"If I had left, Mikel would be here and he would be the best, absolutely."

Arteta became Guardiola's assistant in July 2016 and during their three full seasons together City won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

Arteta became Arsenal boss in December 2019 and Guardiola, 52, said it was no surprise he had joined the Gunners, who he played for between 2011 and 2016.

"I am not a guy to say, 'no, you have to stay with me'," added Guardiola. "Everyone has dreams. We felt if one team could offer him (the chance) to be manager he would leave.

"I know he went to 'his' club, the team he dreams of. He's a supporter, for the fact he played there, he was a captain there. He loves the club.

"I remember when we were together here, when we scored goals, he'd jump a lot and celebrate - except against one team, Arsenal.

"People have to fly when they believe it is the best. Life is too short. Spend time in a place you believe suits you better."

Arsenal, without a Premier League title since 2003-04, are five points clear of City at the top of the Premier League, with Guardiola's side having played one game more.

Despite having to go up against his friend, Arteta is relishing how Arsenal are competing with City for trophies.

Mikel Arteta on competing with Pep Guardiola

"I always hoped that was going to be the case one day and it's happening this season," said the 40-year-old former midfielder.

"That's not going to change any friendship, the moments that we have, how important he is in my life, how important he is in my profession.

"We're both willing to win and defend our clubs in any way and that's always been the case since day one.

"I would prefer to do it with someone else to be fair."

TEAM NEWS

England forward Phil Foden is a doubt for City as he recovers from a foot injury, although Guardiola said the player was "getting better".

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is unavailable to play against his former club because of a knee injury, with midfielder Mohamed Elneny also out.

Gunners full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who helped City win four Premier League titles, could feature against his old side.