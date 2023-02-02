Transfer window: Your Premier League club's January business rated - fan views
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
At the end of a record-breaking winter transfer window, some Premier League clubs are ecstatic while others may be rueing a missed opportunity.
We asked our fan community for an assessment of their side's January business - and a rating out of 10...
Arsenal
Charlene Smith, AFTV
Rating: 9
We spent £50m and have brought in three quality players in Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho, so I feel we have done really good business. It's also great that two of those signings already have Premier League experience. A successful window.
Aston Villa
Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast
Rating: 6
'Trust Emery' has been the phrase used by Villa fans this window but it's been an underwhelming January. We've cleared out various fringe players and loaned out a number of under 23 players.
But, in only signing Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran, it seems a big risk to wait until the summer to land Unai Emery's targets.
Bournemouth
Tom Jordan, Back of the Net
Rating: 9
It was a remarkable transfer window for Bournemouth, with six players - Dango Ouattara, Darren Randolph, Antoine Semenyo, Matias Vina, Illia Zabarnyi and Hamed Traore - coming in. Additions were essential in our current predicament, and now we have definitely given boss Gary O'Neil the tools to go and achieve safety. We really have done some strong business.
Brentford
Ian Westbrook, Beesotted
Rating: 8
This was a typical Brentford January transfer window - quiet, with no major departures. Only one player arrived - Kevin Schade, early in the month. Club legend Sergi Canos and Charlie Goode both left on loan, while Mads Bech Sorensen, Paris Maghoma and Tariqe Fosu returned from old loan deals to start new ones.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls
Rating: 8
We only lost one good player in Leandro Trossard and, thankfully, he went to Arsenal, not Chelsea. I'm pleased we've kept Moises Caicedo even if it does look as though he'll be off in the summer. As ever, the club have spent little but gained a lot financially.
Chelsea
Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast
Rating: 9
Another window for Todd Boehly and co, another money splurge! Long-term contracts were handed out to the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk to assuage Financial Fair Play concerns, while Graham Potter must quickly find a formula to challenge for Champions League qualification. Thanks must also go to the outgoing Jorginho for his many years of trophy-winning service.
Crystal Palace
Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak
Rating: 8
Palace operated under the radar and boosted the squad with Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga.
Box-to-box midfielder Ahamada has been chased for a while and fits the recruitment policy. Lokonga was a surprise but could offer an extra dimension.
It has been pleasing - no panic, with two sensible additions.
Everton
Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl
Rating: 0.
What a catastrophic window. Sold Richarlison in the summer, no replacement. Sold Anthony Gordon, no replacement. It's not rocket science. If you're going to sell one of your first XI, they need to be replaced. Where was any evidence of a plan with weeks to prepare? What a shambles.
Fulham
Dan Crawford, Hammy End
Rating: 9
Fulham's calm January window shows how well the Whites have done this season. No panic buys but strengthening where boss Marco Silva wanted, with cover at right-back in Cedric Soares and quality in central midfield from Sasa Lukic, who arrived from Torino. Nobody can complain.
Leeds United
Jess Furness, Her Game Too
Rating: 8
Finally, I can say I'm ecstatic with our January transfer business - for a change! The four quality additions in Max Wober, Georginio Rutter, Weston McKennie and Diogo Monteiro were greatly needed. They will make the difference for us, hopefully meaning a comfortable, mid-table finish rather than battling to avoid relegation.
Leicester City
Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV
Rating: 8
A change of pace to the lack of signings we have made in recent seasons with Tete, Victor Kristiansen and Harry Souttar coming in. Hopefully, Leicester have worked their magic and they turn out to be wonder signings like Riyad Mahrez or N'Golo Kante.
Liverpool
Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap
Rating: 4
Forward Cody Gakpo was a signing with both short-term gain and long-term potential, but "midfield" was the word on everyone's lips. Another window ends without one through the door, so finding solutions internally during a difficult season remains the only option. All eggs are firmly in the Jude Bellingham basket.
Manchester City
Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble
Rating: 4
Maximo Perrone was signed from Argentina in what looks to be a signing for the future. Perhaps the most surprising was Joao Cancelo's exit.
Apparently, the Portugal full-back was unhappy with his lack of playing time, so it seems the right move for City, despite no obvious plans to replace him.
Manchester United
Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock
Rating: 8
United have done the best with the cards they've been dealt.
Erik ten Hag's budget was always going to be tight with a sale of the club brewing.
In loans for Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer, he's actually managed to upgrade two areas in terms of his playing style.
Newcastle United
Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC
Rating: 7
We looked to the future and ensured steady progression in this window. The acquisition of Anthony Gordon split the fanbase, but the potential is there and he is a clear squad upgrade. Harrison Ashby is a solid back-up at full-back who will learn behind Kieran Trippier. Jonjo Shelvey leaving without a midfield replacement was the only downside.
Nottingham Forest
Ben Dore, Dore On Tour
Rating: 8
It was a great transfer window for Forest, who brought in experience and flair. Keylor Navas is undoubtedly world class, Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa are exciting prospects, while Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe bring top-level knowhow. You can't say the owners haven't backed us with nearly 30 incomings since promotion.
Southampton
Ray Hunt, In That Number
Rating: 9
A potent goalscorer was top of Nathan Jones' shopping list - and the club came through by capturing powerhouse Paul Onuachu on deadline day. He joined earlier signings Mislav Orsic, Carlos Alcaraz and James Bree. A club-record fee of £22m for Kamaldeen Sulemana on Tuesday took the net spend to £60.9m. Cash splashed, problem areas addressed.
Tottenham Hotspur
John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose
Rating: 5
Although Tottenham got their top target Pedro Porro, frustration remains as to why this could not have been done on 1 January instead of 11 minutes before the deadline. Arnaut Danjuma adds competition, but where's the new goalkeeper, centre-back and creative player?
West Ham United
Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers
Rating: 4
Losing a handful of exciting youngsters and new signing Danny Ings to injury has been a disappointing way to start the year. Harrison Ashby will be brilliant for Newcastle and it's a great shame that it didn't work out. Hopefully, Ings' injury is short-term or we are back to where we started 2023.
All the latest West Ham supporter views, news and analysis
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV
Rating: 9
The pull of Julen Lopetegui has been strong - Wolves would not have attracted the calibre of player they have done otherwise. A thin squad has been bolstered with much-needed leadership and experience. Craig Dawson adds stability; Mario Lemina gives bite; Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha provide goal threat; and Joao Gomes is already a cult hero.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment