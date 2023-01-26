Liverpool: Teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic signs new four-year deal
Liverpool's teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has signed a new four-year contract at the club.
The Spain youth international made his debut for Jurgen Klopp's side in August, shortly before turning 18.
He has since made a further nine appearances and scored his first senior goal in the Premier League win at Aston Villa in December.
"There was a door - I'm not even sure it was open - but he ran through it and he was really exceptional," Klopp said.
Bajcetic, who joined Liverpool in December 2020 from Celta Vigo for £220,000, added: "It's amazing to see how fast it went. But I keep working hard and hopefully [there are] more things to come."
