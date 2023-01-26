Last updated on .From the section Luton

Cody Drameh also featured for Leeds United's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy this season

Luton Town have signed England Under-21 defender Cody Drameh on loan from Leeds United for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old has made eight appearances for Leeds' first team, with three coming this season.

He spent much of last season in the Championship on loan at Cardiff, where he featured 22 times.

"He's got fantastic quality," said Luton boss Rob Edwards. "We want to try and help him, give him a platform to try to improve."

Drameh, who started his career with Fulham, joins a Hatters side that are seventh in the Championship table and just outside the play-off places on goal difference.

"It is a great time to be at the club," Drameh said.

"I'm just hoping to add a bit of quality to that, help us all reach the same goal and for us to get in the play-offs is the ideal goal."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.