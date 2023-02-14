Altrincham v Bromley

AltrinchamAltrincham19:45BromleyBromley
Line-ups
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Byrne
- 34Welch-Hayes
- 26Jones
- 4Marriott
- 2Jones
- 6Baines
- 8Lundstram
- 11Cashman
- 35Sinclair
- 9Hulme
- 29Linney
Substitutes
- 10Osborne
- 18Pringle
- 28Oyedele
- 31Gyasi
- 33Kaja
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Charles-Cook
- 4Bingham
- 6Sowunmi
- 17Webster
- 11Dennis
- 9Cheek
- 12Kendall
- 18Whitely
- 20Arthurs
- 23Topalloj
- 35Fisher
Substitutes
- 2Reynolds
- 10Marriott
- 14Bergkamp
- 19Forster
- 21Vennings
- Referee:
- Michael Barlow
Match report to follow.