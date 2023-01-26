Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The pitch at Kingsmeadow had passed an inspection to kick off as scheduled at 12:30 GMT on Sunday

There are "lessons to learn" from the "disappointing" postponement of Chelsea's match against Liverpool on Sunday, says FA Women's Professional Game director Kelly Simmons.

The Women's Super League match was abandoned after six minutes because of a frozen pitch.

"It's disappointing but the referee was right to abandon the game, player welfare is essential," Simmons said.

But she said the FA must "prioritise decisions" to "help drive the game".

Despite an earlier inspection, the pitch appeared unsafe after kick-off and referee Neil Hair called off the game at Kingsmeadow, with officials criticised for allowing it to start in the first place.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said the women's game must be taken more "seriously", and Liverpool boss Matt Beard said: "It shouldn't have been played in the first place."

Many called for undersoil heating after matches at Tottenham and Brighton were also called off because of frozen pitches, a problem which is also apparent in the lower leagues of the men's game.

But Simmons said investment has gone into improving the quality of pitches since the WSL turned professional in 2018.

"We've been working to improve the quality of the pitches and put hybrid pitches down so they are less vulnerable to being waterlogged," she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Of course what that doesn't protect from is the -6 degrees we've had to contend with recently."

Only four WSL clubs - Manchester City, Manchester United, Leicester City and Reading - have undersoil heating at their primary grounds.

But Simmons said undersoil heating is just one of several things on a list of targets for the FA to prioritise.

"People are calling for VAR and professional referees, next week it could be goalline technology, this week it's undersoil heating.

"We are a growing sport - we're investing in people development in clubs, we're delivering revenue to clubs to increase player salaries to attract the best players in the world, clubs are investing in world-class training facilities - there's so many things happening."

Simmons agreed with comments made by Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, who urged the WSL not to make "emotional decisions" around fixing "the topic of the day".

She said: "We don't have the multi billions of the Premier League so we can't do everything - we have to make and prioritise decisions that will help to grow and drive the game forward."

She highlighted investment in elite training facilities and "improving and diversifying" the talent pathway as key priorities for the FA.

"In 2018 we went fully professional, we've made significant investments now in 2023 - we've seen big growth in attendances and audiences but of course we're on a journey," she said.