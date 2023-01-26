The new Women's Premiership season starts in April

Linfield's Women's Premiership side will no longer wear the club's traditional white shorts in response to players' concerns around playing while on their period.

The switch to darker coloured shorts follows a similar move made last October by Manchester City Women.

The Blues have also announced that the team has changed their name from Linfield Ladies to Linfield FC Women, with the club asking that the gender assignation is dropped and for the team to be referred to as Linfield.

The club said it has "responded to concerns of our players around the traditional use of white coloured shorts and the menstrual cycle" and that the club "acknowledges how this can affect players and the need for change".

"Going forward, our players will play in darker coloured shorts, both home and away, to alleviate any anxiety this can cause," Linfield FC Women secretary Neil Morrow said.

On the dropping of the gender assignation, Morrow said: "Whilst the governing body and regional association require a method to demarcate our teams, we see it as an important step to remove the gender assignation.

"The players are Linfield players, regardless of gender. Therefore, our team playing in the NIFL Women's Premiership will be referred to as Linfield."

Long-serving club stalwart Louise McFrederick welcomed the change in the colour of shorts.

"The anxiety around playing and training during the menstrual cycle can affect concentration and ultimately performance, so anything that reduces that anxiety can only be of benefit," she said.