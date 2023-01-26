Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Bersant Celina is now on his third loan deal since joining Dijon in 2020

Stoke have signed Kosovo midfielder Bersant Celina on loan from French side Dijon until the end of the season.

Celina, who previously had spells at Manchester City, Ipswich Town and Swansea, spent the first half of this season on loan at Kasimpasa in Turkey.

The 26-year-old is Stoke's second signing of the transfer window after goalkeeper Matija Sarkic joined on loan from Wolves this week.

"[Celina] knows the Championship well," said Stoke boss Alex Neil.

"It's apparent that he is really keen to make his mark again in English football."

Celina started his professional career with Manchester City but made only four appearances for the Premier League club before loan spells at Dutch side Twente and Ipswich, while the Tractor Boys were in the Championship.

He joined Swansea for around £3m in 2018 and spent two seasons there before joining Ligue 1 side Dijon for a similar fee.

Celina, who has 33 caps for Kosovo, spent last season back on loan with Ipswich in League One, scoring six goals in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Stoke are currently 18th in the Championship after 28 games, seven points above the relegation zone.