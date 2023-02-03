West Bromwich Albion v Coventry City

West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00CoventryCoventry City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|28
|18
|8
|2
|55
|26
|29
|62
|2
|Sheff Utd
|28
|17
|6
|5
|48
|24
|24
|57
|3
|Middlesbrough
|29
|13
|6
|10
|44
|35
|9
|45
|4
|Luton
|28
|12
|9
|7
|36
|29
|7
|45
|5
|Watford
|29
|12
|8
|9
|34
|31
|3
|44
|6
|Blackburn
|28
|14
|1
|13
|31
|35
|-4
|43
|7
|Norwich
|28
|12
|6
|10
|40
|31
|9
|42
|8
|Millwall
|27
|12
|6
|9
|33
|27
|6
|42
|9
|Sunderland
|28
|11
|8
|9
|41
|32
|9
|41
|10
|West Brom
|28
|11
|8
|9
|38
|30
|8
|41
|11
|Preston
|28
|11
|7
|10
|26
|31
|-5
|40
|12
|Swansea
|28
|10
|9
|9
|40
|38
|2
|39
|13
|Coventry
|28
|10
|8
|10
|31
|31
|0
|38
|14
|QPR
|29
|10
|8
|11
|31
|37
|-6
|38
|15
|Hull
|29
|10
|7
|12
|36
|44
|-8
|37
|16
|Reading
|28
|11
|4
|13
|31
|42
|-11
|37
|17
|Bristol City
|28
|8
|9
|11
|37
|38
|-1
|33
|18
|Stoke
|28
|9
|6
|13
|33
|37
|-4
|33
|19
|Birmingham
|28
|8
|8
|12
|30
|35
|-5
|32
|20
|Rotherham
|28
|7
|10
|11
|33
|40
|-7
|31
|21
|Cardiff
|29
|7
|8
|14
|21
|32
|-11
|29
|22
|Huddersfield
|27
|7
|5
|15
|25
|35
|-10
|26
|23
|Blackpool
|27
|6
|8
|13
|28
|40
|-12
|26
|24
|Wigan
|28
|6
|7
|15
|27
|49
|-22
|25
