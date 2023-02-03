Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00CoventryCoventry City
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Coventry City

Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Middlesbrough29136104435945
4Luton2812973629745
5Watford2912893431344
6Blackburn28141133135-443
7Norwich28126104031942
8Millwall2712693327642
9Sunderland2811894132941
10West Brom2811893830841
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13Coventry28108103131038
14QPR29108113137-638
15Hull29107123644-837
16Reading28114133142-1137
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham28710113340-731
21Cardiff2978142132-1129
22Huddersfield2775152535-1026
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
View full Championship table

