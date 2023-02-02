Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea's new £106.8m signing Enzo Fernandez won the FIFA Young Player Award at the World Cup in Qatar

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are waiting to discover if British record signing Enzo Fernandez has clearance to play against Fulham.

England quartet Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all fit and available but Joao Felix is still suspended.

Fulham will assess the fitness of deadline day signings Sasa Lukic and Cedric Soares.

Head coach Marco Silva has no new injury concerns, with Neeskens Kebano the only long-term absentee.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

These two sides met a few weeks ago, when new Chelsea signing Joao Felix was sent off on his debut and Fulham won 2-1.

This time? Well, who knows how Chelsea will line up on Friday with all their new signings - including Enzo Fernandez, the £107m man.

There are so many questions and there is simply no way Blues boss Graham Potter can know what his best team is now. I do like the look of Mykhailo Mudryk, who is incredibly quick, but selling Jorginho is very odd, even with his contract running out in the summer.

All of this makes it very difficult to make a prediction.

Fulham have lost their past two league games, without playing that badly, and with a settled team they should definitely play the more fluid football.

But maybe this is the moment Potter's luck turns and he gets a break for the first time at Stamford Bridge. That's what I'm going with, anyway!

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Craven Cottage on 12 January and can do the double over Chelsea for the first time. This is the 38th season they have been in the same division.

The Cottagers have only managed two victories in 37 away league games against Chelsea: 2-1 in the top flight in March 1964 and 2-0 in the second tier in October 1979.

Chelsea are unbeaten in all 15 Premier League home matches against Fulham, winning 2-0 in each of the past three encounters.

Chelsea

Chelsea have only won four of their past 15 matches in all competitions (D4, L7).

They are winless in all nine Premier League games this season against the teams currently above them in the table. Fulham are seventh, two points above the Blues.

This is Chelsea's first Friday fixture in the league since a 1-0 win at West Brom in May 2017.

The Blues have used 29 players in the Premier League this season, a joint-high alongside Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

Graham Potter is winless in all four Premier League matches as a manager versus Fulham (D2, L2).

Fulham

Fulham are one short of equalling the club Premier League record of five away victories in a season, set in 2003-04.

They are vying to win a fourth top-flight London derby for the first time in a single season.

Six of their eight league defeats this season have been by a single-goal margin, including the last four.

Fulham have been awarded an unrivalled seven Premier League penalties in 2022-23.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in all three of his London derby away appearances in the top flight this season.

Marco Silva is winless in all four away matches as a manager versus Chelsea in all competitions. Those games came with four different clubs.

