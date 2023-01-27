Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Millie Turner (centre) scored a late header at Emirates Stadium in November

Manchester United centre-back Millie Turner has signed a two-year contract extension to run until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Turner joined United in their first season as a professional side in 2018-19, and has made 97 appearances.

The 26-year-old said: "It's the club that I want to be at - I don't want to be anywhere else.

"We've got something really special here. There's no ceiling to what we can achieve. I want to win trophies here."

Turner, a former England under-19 international, has scored six goals for United, most recently the equaliser in their stunning 3-2 comeback win at Arsenal in November.

United manager Marc Skinner said: "Millie is a player who optimises what it is to play for Manchester United, on and off the field.

"Her personal journey is one that fully deserves this new contract, and we are delighted that her energy, enthusiasm, and all-round quality will remain a part of our special group."