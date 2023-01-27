Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Ki-Jana Hoever has made 25 Wolves appearances since his £13m move from Liverpool in 2020

Wolves defender Ki-Jana Hoever has signed for Stoke City on loan for the rest of the season.

Hoever, 21, is the Championship side's third January loan signing following the arrival of Wolves keeper Matija Sarkic and Bersant Celina from Dijon.

The Dutch right-back joined Wolves from Liverpool in September 2020.

Having made 25 appearances in his first two seasons with Wolves, Hoever went on a full season loan to PSV Eindhoven but it was cut short this week.

Hoever made 10 appearances - but only began four games - as he struggled to secure a regular place in Ruud van Nistelrooy's side.

He is still contracted to Wolves until 2025.

Hoever was part of the deal that took Diogo Jota to Anfield, being priced at £9m, with a possible further £4.5m in add-ons.

Alex Neil's Stoke are 18th in the Championship table, seven points clear of trouble.