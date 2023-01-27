Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Phil Parkinson has also managed Sunderland, Bradford City, Hull City and Charlton Athletic

FA Cup fourth round: Wrexham v Sheffield United Date: Sunday, 29 January Venue: Racecourse Ground Kick-off: 16:30 GMT

Manager Phil Parkinson says Wrexham plan to make it as "difficult as possible" for Sheffield United as they bid for another FA Cup shock.

Wrexham, the last non-league club remaining in the competition, won 4-3 at Coventry City in the third round.

Sunday's fourth-round opponents Sheffield United are currently second in the Championship.

"You've got to be prepared to ruffle a few feathers all over the pitch to cause cup upsets," Parkinson said.

"We're looking to give Sheffield United as many problems as we can while respecting what they're all about as a team.

"But we're certainly not going into the game to sit off them and give them an easy afternoon.

"We believe that if we are at our best, we're going to give Sheffield United a very good game.

"It's not just about turning up, it's about implementing a game-plan and the players and the lads on the bench understanding that and sticking to it.

"We'll set ourselves up to make it as difficult as possible for Sheffield United on Sunday.

"But like at Coventry we're not going into the game to sit back and soak up pressure - we're going to have a real go at them and that's what cup football is all about."

FA Cup: Watch all of Paul Mullin's goals for Wrexham

Wrexham have reached the fourth round for the first time since 1997 and face the Blades as National League leaders and on the back of a 22-game unbeaten run.

The Dragons saw off fellow non-league sides Blyth Spartans, Oldham Athletic and Farnborough to reach the third round.

Parkinson accepts Wrexham, as in the previous round at Coventry, will be the underdogs against Paul Heckingbottom's men.

"In the league everybody plays the underdog card against us, both home and away, and try to make it as difficult as possible for us with the game-plans they set up," Parkinson added.

"So it was great to go to Coventry with nothing to lose and everything to gain and it's the same this weekend.

"The cup is a bonus for us and a welcome distraction from the league and a mental break from that.

"We go in with absolutely nothing to lose. We just want to represent ourselves well on the day. It's going to be a cracking atmosphere."

Interest in Wrexham has been heightened by the Disney+ documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham' which follows the club's ownership under Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

"I'll probably hear from them before the game," Parkinson said of the club's owners.

"They'll be wishing us all the best with a clear understanding that it's a great day for the club."

