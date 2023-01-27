Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Kieran Sadlier joined Bolton in January last year following 18 months with Rotherham United

League Two leaders Leyton Orient have signed Bolton Wanderers midfielder Kieran Sadlier on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has scored five goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for League One Wanderers this season.

He becomes Orient's fourth signing of the January transfer window.

"He's a dynamic player who we feel can provide us with that extra edge in attacking situations," O's boss Richie Wellens told the club website. external-link

