From the section Sheff Wed

Aden Flint made nine appearances for Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Stoke City defender Aden Flint on loan until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old previously made four appearances for Wednesday during a loan spell from Cardiff in the 2020-21 campaign before being recalled.

He signed a one-year deal with the Potters last summer but has not featured since a 4-0 home defeat by Watford on 2 October.

Flint could feature for the Owls in the FA Cup against Fleetwood on Saturday.

