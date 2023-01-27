Last updated on .From the section Newport

Matt Baker has represented Wales at various age-grade levels

Newport County have signed Stoke City centre-back Matt Baker on a loan for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Centre-back Baker, 19, is yet to make an appearance in senior football, but has been on the bench for Championship Stoke this term.

The Wales Under-21s international becomes Graham Coughlan's second Newport signing.

"I'm buzzing, I had a good chat with the manager and I can't wait to get started," Baker told Newport's website.

"At heart, I'm a defender. I like to keep the ball out the net, it's my main aim when I step onto the pitch, but on the flipside I'm composed on the ball so I like to do both sides of the game."

Baker, who joined Stoke from Gillingham in 2021, follows Port Vale midfielder Harry Charsley in signing for Newport this month.

The Exiles are 19th in League Two, six points above the relegation places.

