Mustapha Carayol: Burton Albion winger signs new deal until end of season

Burton Albion

Mustapha Carayol in action for Burton
Leeds United, Brighton and Ipswich Town are among the long list of Mustapha Carayol's former clubs

Winger Mustapha Carayol has signed a new deal to stay with Burton Albion until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old ex-Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough forward joined Burton on a short-term deal in September after leaving Gillingham.

He has scored two goals in 18 games for the League One strugglers.

"He's been a brilliant influence in the dressing room," Burton boss Dino Maamria said. "We need people with his experience to help us push on."

