Aston Villa: Unai Emery's side fined over players' reaction to disallowed Southampton goal

Villa players surround referee
Southampton are bottom of the Premier League while Villa are 11th

Aston Villa have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association for their players' reaction to Southampton's disallowed goal on Saturday.

James Ward-Prowse's 65th-minute strike was eventually overturned by the Video Assistant Referee for a foul in the build-up.

Referee Michael Salisbury was surrounded by Villa players and subsequently booked Douglas Luiz.

Ollie Watkins scored 12 minutes later to give Villa a 1-0 win at St Mary's.

Villa admitted the charge and accepted the standard penalty from the FA for a breach of rule E20 which states that players "failed to conduct themselves in an orderly manner".

