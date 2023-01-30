Close menu

Sean Dyche: Everton name former Burnley boss as new manager

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments477

Sean Dyche and Frank Lampard
Dyche (left) was one of the main contenders to replace Lampard (right) along with Marceloa Bielsa

Everton have named Sean Dyche as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025.

The Toffees sacked Frank Lampard last week with the club 19th in the Premier League and two points from safety.

Dyche, 51, had been out of work since he was dismissed by Burnley last April after almost 10 years at the Clarets.

He is Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri's seventh managerial appointment since buying into the club in February 2016.

Dyche, whose first game in charge will be at home against league leaders Arsenal in the top flight on 4 February, said in a statement it was "an honour to become Everton manager".

He added: "My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

"I know about Everton's passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We're ready to work and ready to give them what they want.

"That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.

"We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

"Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they're so passionate.

"There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That's the job of me and my staff."

Dyche will be supported at Goodison Park by former Nottingham Forest winger Ian Woan as his assistant manager and ex-England international Steve Stone as first team coach.

Chairman Bill Kenwright said Dyche quickly convinced the board he had "exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager".

Dyche guided Burnley to two promotions from the Championship and two top-half Premier League finishes, including a first European qualification in 51 years, after they finished seventh in 2017-18.

Everton have 18 games remaining and after hosting Arsenal, their next game is away at Merseyside rivals Liverpool on 13 February.

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa was also a contender for the job and held talks with Everton's hierarchy.

Comments

Join the conversation

477 comments

  • Comment posted by Jeff Draper, today at 14:13

    Good, solid, pragmatic appointment.

    • Reply posted by COYS, today at 14:23

      COYS replied:
      Good luck to the man but I don’t think he has the players to succeed.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 14:13

    Tough task, but if anyone can keep Everton, it would be Dyche. At least he has Tarkowski and McNeil there to work with again. Bielsa-ball and Everton would have not worked at this stage of the season, they don't have the right players for it.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:24

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So everytime Everton sacked a manager, the name Sean Dyche was never mentioned  And now all of a sudden just because they are near the bottom of the league and are in danger of getting relegated that they now want him. Where was the interest for him after they sacked Ancelotti and then when they sacked Benitez, no one was interested on trying to appoint him then as their new manager

  • Comment posted by Leslie, today at 14:20

    This to me shows some of the problems at Everton. Delaying by at least two days before appointing Dyche and transfering out talent with no manager in place. Handcuffed from the start. A good manager that had Burnley punching well above their weight for much of his tenure. Good luck in your new appointnet

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:27

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Everton fans never wanted him. You only want him because your desperate

  • Comment posted by Trencin Reds, today at 14:12

    Finally a sensible appointment by Everton. Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:28

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So everytime they sacked a manager, his name was never mentioned  And now all of a sudden just because they are near the bottom of the league and are in danger of getting relegated that they now want him. Where was the interest for him after they sacked Ancelotti and then when they sacked Benitez, no one was interested on trying to appoint him then as their manager but instead went for Lampard

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 14:11

    If anyone has a hope of getting something better than relegation form out of this sorry group of players, it's gonna be big Sean Dyche.

    • Reply posted by lewolewo, today at 15:15

      lewolewo replied:
      bad news for the other teams around the bottom as the one dead cert to drop has been given a lifeline

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 14:15

    Great choice … will bring back some discipline in the players .. hopefully have a positive influence on the board as well ?
    Look forward to how Everton progress from here on in

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:26

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Or the board could have their 'positive' influence on him.

  • Comment posted by Jabber, today at 14:20

    He's British so he gets stick and nonsense made up about him that foreign managers just don't get.
    Good luck Mr.D, we're all behind you.......show everyone what you can do 😎

    • Reply posted by earlsgate, today at 14:25

      earlsgate replied:
      sane as the departing Frank?

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 14:13

    Regardless of where everton finish this season this could be a good long term appointment.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 14:16

      Mark replied:
      Proof? Oh... you can't.

  • Comment posted by david4663, today at 14:20

    Good appointment. Good luck to him, he's going to need it.

  • Comment posted by Garry Allen, today at 14:13

    Dyche will keep them up this season. The dire style will be forgiven but by next October, fans will hound him out, because they want to see a better quality of play.

    • Reply posted by Elite, today at 14:19

      Elite replied:
      Rinse and repeat. Not sure Dycheball is the answer or will suit some of those players though, he's not exactly a modern pressing manager either. After some of the antics the last couple of years I kinda hope they go down. Sorry but to be so brutally honest.

  • Comment posted by admiralB, today at 14:13

    4 4 2 Sean Dyche loves you.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 14:40

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      At least opposing managers wouldn't have to worry about which formation Everton will come out to play in.

  • Comment posted by GymKhana, today at 14:21

    Didn’t see that coming 😂😂😂. Good manager never gets the credit he deserves am sure he’ll keep Everton up this season.

  • Comment posted by ianh82, today at 14:13

    I think he'll be fine for us, good solid manager and one that can work on peanuts of a budget, which is needed! hopefully can galvanise the players to start playing again. good luck Sean.

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, today at 14:41

      Trentatre replied:
      There seems rare unity in a HYS, with a strong concensus he's a good choice, given the hole they've dug themselves into

      Oddly having the fans onside is something Lampard achieved quite well, but I'm not sure he got the best out of what he had

      I think Dyche will improve on that (or be harsh on those not trying) and also be better tactically. However I doubt he'll reveal top half form with them.

  • Comment posted by claret, today at 14:50

    Dyche's 'frequent critics' don't understand the difficulty of keeping a tiny town club like Burnley (population 80,000) in the Premier League for six years with little to no money. We love Vincent Kompany now but that doesn't diminish for one minute the respect we have for Dyche. All Burnley fans wish him well - he will always be a legend at Turf Moor.

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 14:26

    Not an Everton fan but I think that is a gem of appointment - they should do very well

  • Comment posted by scbarhj2, today at 14:31

    This should bring all the telly clapping reds out from the cupboard they've been hiding insince Sunday afternoon.
    Great to know you care about Everton.

    • Reply posted by Steven S, today at 14:47

      Steven S replied:
      Since August.

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 14:19

    Good luck Sean.

  • Comment posted by norrieash, today at 14:19

    At least they will have a manager with the guts to tackle their present predicament,.

  • Comment posted by Paul Nugent, today at 14:34

    From Carlo Ancelotti to Sean Dyche in four short moves…

  • Comment posted by joepublic, today at 14:20

    Dyche- Is a good appointment and solid manager but he has a mountain to climb. Everyone thinks when they start a new job they can turn things around. Everton will continue to struggle, i just hope he does enough to keep them up, but he has to turn things around very quickly. Good Luck!

    • Reply posted by the knowledge, today at 14:23

      the knowledge replied:
      He’s a dreadful manager route one football and thuggery

