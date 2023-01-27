Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo (right) was part of Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Bournemouth have signed Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City for more than £10m on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 23-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists during his time at the Robins, where he came through the academy.

He previously had loan spells at Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "Antoine is an exciting player and one we have monitored for a while.

"He had interest from elsewhere and so we're delighted to welcome him to the club."

Semenyo, who scored four goals in his final five matches for the Robins, could make his Bournemouth debut against Brighton on 4 February.

He is Gary O'Neil's third signing of the January window, after Dango Ouattara and Darren Randolph, as the Cherries look to avoid relegation.