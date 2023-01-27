Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Ryan Porteous played in Hibs' Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts on Sunday

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous has joined Watford from Hibernian for a fee in the region of £450,000.

The 23-year-old was out of contract at Easter Road this summer and had turned down the offer of a new deal.

Porteous, who made more than 150 appearances for the club, made his Scotland debut in September.

The centre-back, who has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Hornets, made his Hibs debut against Montrose in the League Cup in July 2017.

"'Porto' is a great example of how players from our excellent academy can progress into the first team and make a real difference," said Lee Johnson.

"He has a strong will to win, and we will miss him. I have no doubt that he will go on and have a really successful career. We wish him all the best at Watford."

He will be managed by former Croatia centre-back Slaven Bilic at Watford, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

"Ryan has been a fantastic servant for the club and has been brilliant to deal with over the last few months," added Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell.

"When it became clear he wanted to explore his options, we have worked hard to get the best deal for us, but also kept an eye on what is the best move for Ryan to propel his career."

Hibs are sixth in the Scottish Premiership, while Watford are third in the Championship and pushing for a return to the Premier League.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.