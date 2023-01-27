Close menu

Cove Rangers 0-5 Ayr United: Bullen's side a point off top of Scottish Championship

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Nick McAllister
McAllister opened the scoring from close range midway through the first half

Ayr United moved a point behind Scottish Championship leaders Queen's Park with an emphatic victory against Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium.

Nick McAllister got the first, poking home a loose ball after Kyle McClelland misjudged a Josh Mullin free-kick.

Mullin's terrific cross was finished by Ben Dempsey then the provider made it three after a fine Dipo Akinyemi pass.

Fraser Bryden's strike into the top corner and Mullin's free-kick in off the crossbar completed the rout.

Leaders Queen's Park play third-placed Dundee - who are four points behind Lee Bullen's Ayr but have two games in hand - on Saturday.

Ayr and Paul Hartley's Cove meet again on Tuesday for a place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at home to Elgin City.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport