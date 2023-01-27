Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

McAllister opened the scoring from close range midway through the first half

Ayr United moved a point behind Scottish Championship leaders Queen's Park with an emphatic victory against Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium.

Nick McAllister got the first, poking home a loose ball after Kyle McClelland misjudged a Josh Mullin free-kick.

Mullin's terrific cross was finished by Ben Dempsey then the provider made it three after a fine Dipo Akinyemi pass.

Fraser Bryden's strike into the top corner and Mullin's free-kick in off the crossbar completed the rout.

Leaders Queen's Park play third-placed Dundee - who are four points behind Lee Bullen's Ayr but have two games in hand - on Saturday.

Ayr and Paul Hartley's Cove meet again on Tuesday for a place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at home to Elgin City.