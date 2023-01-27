Anthony Gordon: Newcastle agree £45m deal for Everton forward
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United are close to signing Everton's Anthony Gordon after the clubs agreed a deal that could eventually be worth £45m.
Gordon was back at Everton's Finch Farm training headquarters on Friday after being absent this week.
It now seems certain the formalities of the 21-year-old forward's move to Tyneside will be completed well before Tuesday's transfer deadline.
The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to £45m with add-ons.
Midfielder Gordon was a target for Chelsea in the summer, with Everton reportedly demanding £60m, but the Merseyside club have now decided to cash in.
The are expected to give a portion of the fee to new manager Sean Dyche once he is officially confirmed as Frank Lampard's successor.
Gordon is a home-grown product and has been at Everton since 2012, scoring seven goals in 65 games since making his debut in 2020.
He has not started a game since the home defeat to Wolves on Boxing Day and his last goal came on 22 October in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, Everton's last win in all competitions.
Meanwhile Newcastle have announced defender Kieran Trippier has signed a new contract with the club.
The England full-back signed a deal until the end of the 2023-24 season when joining from Atletico Madrid for £12m plus add-ons in January 2021.
The 32-year-old's new deal will keep him at St James' Park until the summer of 2025.
