Championship
NorwichNorwich City12:30BurnleyBurnley
Venue: Carrow Road, England

Norwich City v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 24Sargent
  • 23McLean
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 10Dowell
  • 22Pukki
  • 25Hernández

Substitutes

  • 11Idah
  • 13Marquinhos
  • 15McCallum
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 26Núñez
  • 33McGovern

Burnley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 14Roberts
  • 36Beyer
  • 18Ekdal
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24Cullen
  • 8Brownhill
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 23Tella
  • 10Barnes
  • 19Zaroury

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 11Twine
  • 12Foster
  • 22da Silva
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
  • 40Casper
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match report to follow.

Saturday 4th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Middlesbrough29136104435945
4Luton2812973629745
5West Brom2912893930944
6Watford2912893431344
7Blackburn28141133135-443
8Norwich28126104031942
9Millwall2712693327642
10Sunderland2811894132941
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13Coventry29108113132-138
14QPR29108113137-638
15Hull29107123644-837
16Reading28114133142-1137
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham28710113340-731
21Cardiff2978142132-1129
22Huddersfield2775152535-1026
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
