Championship
HullHull City15:00CardiffCardiff City
Venue: The MKM Stadium, England

Hull City v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ingram
  • 33Christie
  • 5Jones
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 3Elder
  • 7Tufan
  • 8Docherty
  • 24Seri
  • 27Slater
  • 44Connolly
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 2Coyle
  • 4Greaves
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 12Darlow
  • 15Woods
  • 16Longman
  • 35Simons

Cardiff

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Allsop
  • 38Ng
  • 23Kipré
  • 5McGuinness
  • 26Simpson
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 19Sawyers
  • 6Wintle
  • 10Ojo
  • 47Robinson
  • 25Philogene

Substitutes

  • 8Ralls
  • 9Etete
  • 21Alnwick
  • 29M Harris
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 44Benjamin
  • 48Kaba
Referee:
David Webb

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough29136104435945
4Luton2812973629745
5West Brom2912893930944
6Watford2912893431344
7Blackburn28141133135-443
8Norwich29126114034642
9Millwall2712693327642
10Sunderland2811894132941
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13Coventry29108113132-138
14QPR29108113137-638
15Hull29107123644-837
16Reading28114133142-1137
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff2978142132-1129
22Huddersfield2775152535-1026
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
View full Championship table

