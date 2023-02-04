Hull City v Cardiff City

HullHull City15:00CardiffCardiff City
Line-ups
Hull
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ingram
- 33Christie
- 5Jones
- 17McLoughlin
- 3Elder
- 7Tufan
- 8Docherty
- 24Seri
- 27Slater
- 44Connolly
- 19Estupiñán
Substitutes
- 2Coyle
- 4Greaves
- 6Figueiredo
- 12Darlow
- 15Woods
- 16Longman
- 35Simons
Cardiff
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Allsop
- 38Ng
- 23Kipré
- 5McGuinness
- 26Simpson
- 11O'Dowda
- 19Sawyers
- 6Wintle
- 10Ojo
- 47Robinson
- 25Philogene
Substitutes
- 8Ralls
- 9Etete
- 21Alnwick
- 29M Harris
- 35Rinomhota
- 44Benjamin
- 48Kaba
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match report to follow.
