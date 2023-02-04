Swansea City v Birmingham City

SwanseaSwansea City15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Line-ups
Swansea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fisher
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 5Cabango
- 23Wood
- 3Manning
- 8Grimes
- 4Fulton
- 31Cooper
- 10Ntcham
- 20Cullen
- 17Piroe
Substitutes
- 6Darling
- 18Cundle
- 19Whittaker
- 25Webb
- 26Naughton
- 45Congreve
- 48Cotterill
Birmingham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 21Ruddy
- 28Sanderson
- 26Long
- 5Trusty
- 2Colin
- 31Bielik
- 20Gardner
- 3Friend
- 18Chong
- 17Khadra
- 9Hogan
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 6Mejbri
- 7Bacuna
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 19James
- 23Longelo
- 42Chang
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match report to follow.
