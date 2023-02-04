Close menu
Championship
SwanseaSwansea City15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Wales

Swansea City v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fisher
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 5Cabango
  • 23Wood
  • 3Manning
  • 8Grimes
  • 4Fulton
  • 31Cooper
  • 10Ntcham
  • 20Cullen
  • 17Piroe

Substitutes

  • 6Darling
  • 18Cundle
  • 19Whittaker
  • 25Webb
  • 26Naughton
  • 45Congreve
  • 48Cotterill

Birmingham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 26Long
  • 5Trusty
  • 2Colin
  • 31Bielik
  • 20Gardner
  • 3Friend
  • 18Chong
  • 17Khadra
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 6Mejbri
  • 7Bacuna
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 19James
  • 23Longelo
  • 42Chang
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough29136104435945
4Luton2812973629745
5West Brom2912893930944
6Watford2912893431344
7Blackburn28141133135-443
8Norwich29126114034642
9Millwall2712693327642
10Sunderland2811894132941
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13Coventry29108113132-138
14QPR29108113137-638
15Hull29107123644-837
16Reading28114133142-1137
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff2978142132-1129
22Huddersfield2775152535-1026
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
View full Championship table

