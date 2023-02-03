Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United12:30Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium, England

Rotherham United v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 21Peltier
  • 20Hall
  • 24Humphreys
  • 11Ogbene
  • 4Coventry
  • 22Odoffin
  • 18Rathbone
  • 29Hjelde
  • 7Fosu-Henry
  • 10Hugill

Substitutes

  • 2Harding
  • 3Bramall
  • 14Washington
  • 16Lindsay
  • 17Ferguson
  • 28Wright
  • 31Vickers

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20Bogle
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 23Osborn
  • 13Lowe
  • 9McBurnie
  • 29Ndiaye

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 6Basham
  • 10Sharp
  • 17Coulibaly
  • 26Clark
  • 28McAtee
  • 41Marsh
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Middlesbrough29136104435945
4Luton2812973629745
5West Brom2912893930944
6Watford2912893431344
7Blackburn28141133135-443
8Norwich28126104031942
9Millwall2712693327642
10Sunderland2811894132941
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13Coventry29108113132-138
14QPR29108113137-638
15Hull29107123644-837
16Reading28114133142-1137
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham28710113340-731
21Cardiff2978142132-1129
22Huddersfield2775152535-1026
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
View full Championship table

