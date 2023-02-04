Close menu
Championship
LutonLuton Town15:00StokeStoke City
Venue: Kenilworth Road, England

Luton Town v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 16Burke
  • 4Lockyer
  • 29Bell
  • 2Drameh
  • 18Clark
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 45Doughty
  • 22Campbell
  • 9Morris
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 8Berry
  • 10Woodrow
  • 13Nakamba
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 25Taylor
  • 32Osho

Stoke

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Sarkic
  • 16Wilmot
  • 6Jagielka
  • 3Fox
  • 28Laurent
  • 8Baker
  • 20Sterling
  • 14Tymon
  • 9Brown
  • 11Gayle
  • 23Celina

Substitutes

  • 10Campbell
  • 13Bonham
  • 15Thompson
  • 17Hoever
  • 18Smallbone
  • 37Tezgel
  • 52Macari
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough29136104435945
4Luton2812973629745
5West Brom2912893930944
6Watford2912893431344
7Blackburn28141133135-443
8Norwich29126114034642
9Millwall2712693327642
10Sunderland2811894132941
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13Coventry29108113132-138
14QPR29108113137-638
15Hull29107123644-837
16Reading28114133142-1137
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff2978142132-1129
22Huddersfield2775152535-1026
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
View full Championship table

