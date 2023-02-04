Luton Town v Stoke City

LutonLuton Town15:00StokeStoke City
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 34Horvath
- 16Burke
- 4Lockyer
- 29Bell
- 2Drameh
- 18Clark
- 17Mpanzu
- 45Doughty
- 22Campbell
- 9Morris
- 11Adebayo
Substitutes
- 1Shea
- 8Berry
- 10Woodrow
- 13Nakamba
- 23Onyedinma
- 25Taylor
- 32Osho
Stoke
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Sarkic
- 16Wilmot
- 6Jagielka
- 3Fox
- 28Laurent
- 8Baker
- 20Sterling
- 14Tymon
- 9Brown
- 11Gayle
- 23Celina
Substitutes
- 10Campbell
- 13Bonham
- 15Thompson
- 17Hoever
- 18Smallbone
- 37Tezgel
- 52Macari
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match report to follow.
- Do more expensive AA batteries last longer? Sliced Bread is charged up to find out
- Why has Bad Education made a comeback? Jack Whitehall tells all about the cult sitcom