Championship
ReadingReading15:00WatfordWatford
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium, England

Reading v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 27Mbengue
  • 3Holmes
  • 5McIntyre
  • 17Yiadom
  • 10Ince
  • 22Loum
  • 8Hendrick
  • 23Hoilett
  • 7Long
  • 20Casadei

Substitutes

  • 6Dann
  • 9Lucas João
  • 11Meite
  • 15Azeez
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 19Fornah
  • 21Bouzanis

Watford

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Bachmann
  • 3M Gaspar
  • 22Porteous
  • 15Cathcart
  • 14Kamara
  • 25Bacuna
  • 4Choudhury
  • 37Martins
  • 23Sarr
  • 7Davis
  • 21Pereira Araújo

Substitutes

  • 10João Pedro
  • 11Koné
  • 26Hamer
  • 34Assombalonga
  • 42Morris
  • 44Hoedt
  • 54Adeyemo
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough29136104435945
4Luton2812973629745
5West Brom2912893930944
6Watford2912893431344
7Blackburn28141133135-443
8Norwich29126114034642
9Millwall2712693327642
10Sunderland2811894132941
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13Coventry29108113132-138
14QPR29108113137-638
15Hull29107123644-837
16Reading28114133142-1137
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff2978142132-1129
22Huddersfield2775152535-1026
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
View full Championship table

