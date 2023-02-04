Reading v Watford

ReadingReading15:00WatfordWatford
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 27Mbengue
- 3Holmes
- 5McIntyre
- 17Yiadom
- 10Ince
- 22Loum
- 8Hendrick
- 23Hoilett
- 7Long
- 20Casadei
Substitutes
- 6Dann
- 9Lucas João
- 11Meite
- 15Azeez
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 19Fornah
- 21Bouzanis
Watford
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1Bachmann
- 3M Gaspar
- 22Porteous
- 15Cathcart
- 14Kamara
- 25Bacuna
- 4Choudhury
- 37Martins
- 23Sarr
- 7Davis
- 21Pereira Araújo
Substitutes
- 10João Pedro
- 11Koné
- 26Hamer
- 34Assombalonga
- 42Morris
- 44Hoedt
- 54Adeyemo
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match report to follow.
- Do more expensive AA batteries last longer? Sliced Bread is charged up to find out
- Why has Bad Education made a comeback? Jack Whitehall tells all about the cult sitcom