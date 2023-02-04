Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Venue: Riverside Stadium, England

Middlesbrough v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 14Smith
  • 17McNair
  • 26Lenihan
  • 3Giles
  • 16Howson
  • 30Hackney
  • 10Archer
  • 29Akpom
  • 8McGree
  • 21Forss

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 4Mowatt
  • 6Fry
  • 7Barlaser
  • 23Roberts
  • 25Crooks
  • 27Bola

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 27Goode
  • 31Nelson
  • 24Lyons
  • 11Bowler
  • 46Trybull
  • 28Patino
  • 22Hamilton
  • 19Lavery
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 12Dougall
  • 14Madine
  • 16Carey
  • 25Rogers
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 32Grimshaw
  • 34Thorniley
Referee:
Tim Robinson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough29136104435945
4Luton2812973629745
5West Brom2912893930944
6Watford2912893431344
7Blackburn28141133135-443
8Norwich29126114034642
9Millwall2712693327642
10Sunderland2811894132941
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13Coventry29108113132-138
14QPR29108113137-638
15Hull29107123644-837
16Reading28114133142-1137
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff2978142132-1129
22Huddersfield2775152535-1026
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
View full Championship table

