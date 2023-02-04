Middlesbrough v Blackpool

MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Steffen
- 14Smith
- 17McNair
- 26Lenihan
- 3Giles
- 16Howson
- 30Hackney
- 10Archer
- 29Akpom
- 8McGree
- 21Forss
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 4Mowatt
- 6Fry
- 7Barlaser
- 23Roberts
- 25Crooks
- 27Bola
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Maxwell
- 2Connolly
- 27Goode
- 31Nelson
- 24Lyons
- 11Bowler
- 46Trybull
- 28Patino
- 22Hamilton
- 19Lavery
- 9Yates
Substitutes
- 12Dougall
- 14Madine
- 16Carey
- 25Rogers
- 26Poveda-Ocampo
- 32Grimshaw
- 34Thorniley
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match report to follow.
- Do more expensive AA batteries last longer? Sliced Bread is charged up to find out
- Why has Bad Education made a comeback? Jack Whitehall tells all about the cult sitcom