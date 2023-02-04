Preston North End v Bristol City

PrestonPreston North End15:00Bristol CityBristol City
Line-ups
Preston
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Woodman
- 14Storey
- 6Lindsay
- 16Hughes
- 8Browne
- 18Ledson
- 13McCann
- 11Brady
- 7Delap
- 9Evans
- 28Cannon
Substitutes
- 2Fernández
- 3Cunningham
- 10Johnson
- 17Onomah
- 20Woodburn
- 25Cornell
- 44Potts
Bristol City
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12O'Leary
- 19Tanner
- 26Vyner
- 5Atkinson
- 16Pring
- 6James
- 4Naismith
- 17Sykes
- 7Scott
- 20Bell
- 21Wells
Substitutes
- 3Dasilva
- 8Williams
- 9Cornick
- 11Mehmeti
- 14Weimann
- 22Kalas
- 23Haikin
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match report to follow.
- Do more expensive AA batteries last longer? Sliced Bread is charged up to find out
- Why has Bad Education made a comeback? Jack Whitehall tells all about the cult sitcom