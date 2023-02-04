Close menu
Championship
PrestonPreston North End15:00Bristol CityBristol City
Venue: Deepdale, England

Preston North End v Bristol City

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Woodman
  • 14Storey
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16Hughes
  • 8Browne
  • 18Ledson
  • 13McCann
  • 11Brady
  • 7Delap
  • 9Evans
  • 28Cannon

Substitutes

  • 2Fernández
  • 3Cunningham
  • 10Johnson
  • 17Onomah
  • 20Woodburn
  • 25Cornell
  • 44Potts

Bristol City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12O'Leary
  • 19Tanner
  • 26Vyner
  • 5Atkinson
  • 16Pring
  • 6James
  • 4Naismith
  • 17Sykes
  • 7Scott
  • 20Bell
  • 21Wells

Substitutes

  • 3Dasilva
  • 8Williams
  • 9Cornick
  • 11Mehmeti
  • 14Weimann
  • 22Kalas
  • 23Haikin
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough29136104435945
4Luton2812973629745
5West Brom2912893930944
6Watford2912893431344
7Blackburn28141133135-443
8Norwich29126114034642
9Millwall2712693327642
10Sunderland2811894132941
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13Coventry29108113132-138
14QPR29108113137-638
15Hull29107123644-837
16Reading28114133142-1137
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff2978142132-1129
22Huddersfield2775152535-1026
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
View full Championship table

