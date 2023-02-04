Oxford United v Shrewsbury Town

Oxford UtdOxford United15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Eastwood
- 3Fleming
- 16Brown
- 5Moore
- 2Long
- 14Bate
- 18McGuane
- 27Goodrham
- 7Bodin
- 30Wildschut
- 22Joseph
Substitutes
- 4Findlay
- 19Smith
- 20Konate
- 21McGinty
- 23Murphy
- 33Anderson
- 39O'Donkor
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Marosi
- 6Moore
- 22Dunkley
- 33Flanagan
- 15Pyke
- 3Leahy
- 7Winchester
- 26Shipley
- 8Phillips
- 20Bayliss
- 24Saydee
Substitutes
- 9Bowman
- 13Burgoyne
- 14Street
- 17Bennett
- 18Bloxham
- 30Barlow
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report to follow.
