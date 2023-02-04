Derby County v Morecambe

DerbyDerby County15:00MorecambeMorecambe
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Wildsmith
- 12Smith
- 3Forsyth
- 6Cashin
- 15Roberts
- 38Knight
- 4Hourihane
- 11Mendez-Laing
- 10McGoldrick
- 18Dobbin
- 9Collins
Substitutes
- 7Barkhuizen
- 16Thompson
- 17Sibley
- 22Springett
- 23White
- 32McGee
- 33Davies
Morecambe
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Ripley
- 29Simeu
- 5Rawson
- 4Gibson
- 2Love
- 15Weir
- 8Crowley
- 20Shaw
- 25Mayor
- 9Stockton
- 14Gnahoua
Substitutes
- 6Delaney
- 10Hunter
- 11Mellon
- 12Smith
- 16Bedeau
- 21Cooney
- 22Austerfield
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
Match report to follow.
