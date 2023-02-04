Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion

FleetwoodFleetwood Town15:00BurtonBurton Albion
Line-ups
Fleetwood
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Lynch
- 22Nsiala
- 4Sarpong-Wiredu
- 5Ndaba
- 28Johnston
- 27Macadam
- 8Vela
- 10Robertson
- 3Andrew
- 9Stockley
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 7Mendes Gomes
- 16Warrington
- 17Dolan
- 20Omochere
- 21Hayes
- 23Patterson
- 50McMullan
Burton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 34MacGillivray
- 2Brayford
- 5Hughes
- 12Moon
- 37Hamer
- 23Taylor
- 4Oshilaja
- 44Ashworth
- 14Walker
- 17Helm
- 8Taylor
Substitutes
- 9Winnall
- 10Kirk
- 11Smith
- 15McCann
- 16Shaughnessy
- 21Carayol
- 24Amissah
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match report to follow.
