Exeter City v Charlton Athletic

ExeterExeter City15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 18Blackman
- 26Sweeney
- 14Aimson
- 5Hartridge
- 2Caprice
- 6Harper
- 8Collins
- 3Sparkes
- 11White
- 9Stansfield
- 10Nombe
Substitutes
- 7Mitchell
- 15Chauke
- 16Kite
- 23Scott
- 29McDonald
- 33Woods
- 39Diabate
- 40Brown
Charlton
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 28Clare
- 34Ness
- 24Inniss
- 26Penney
- 15Kilkenny
- 4Dobson
- 21Fraser
- 17Rak-Sakyi
- 8Bonne
- 23Blackett-Taylor
Substitutes
- 3Thomas
- 10Morgan
- 19Payne
- 30Harness
- 32Henry
- 33Leaburn
- 43Campbell
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Match report to follow.
