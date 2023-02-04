Close menu
League One
Port ValePort Vale15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Vale Park, England

Port Vale v Wycombe Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Stevens
  • 6Smith
  • 3Jones
  • 5Donnelly
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Garrity
  • 14Ojo
  • 11Benning
  • 26Butterworth
  • 33Politic
  • 19Massey

Substitutes

  • 1Stone
  • 10Conlon
  • 13Proctor
  • 15Forrester
  • 17Holden
  • 21Odubeko
  • 27Robinson

Wycombe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Stryjek
  • 2Grimmer
  • 3Jacobson
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 23Obita
  • 28Scowen
  • 10Wing
  • 18Hanlan
  • 7Wheeler
  • 22Freeman
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 8Thompson
  • 12McCleary
  • 19Wakely
  • 26McCarthy
  • 27Campbell
  • 29De Barr
  • 38Cartwright
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth29188351292262
2Sheff Wed28178347182959
3Ipswich291510453282555
4Derby28149540211951
5Bolton30149737231451
6Barnsley27145835251047
7Peterborough271331143321142
8Wycombe28126103527842
9Shrewsbury29126113531442
10Exeter29109104139239
11Portsmouth2791173432238
12Bristol Rovers29108114350-738
13Port Vale28107112836-837
14Oxford Utd3099123435-136
15Charlton2881194138335
16Lincoln City2761472430-632
17Fleetwood28612102930-130
18Cheltenham2886142334-1130
19Morecambe28610123140-928
20MK Dons2975172540-1526
21Accrington2668122441-1726
22Burton2868143454-2026
23Cambridge2875162346-2326
24Forest Green3057182455-3122
