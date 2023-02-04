Port Vale v Wycombe Wanderers

Port ValePort Vale15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Line-ups
Port Vale
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 25Stevens
- 6Smith
- 3Jones
- 5Donnelly
- 7Worrall
- 8Garrity
- 14Ojo
- 11Benning
- 26Butterworth
- 33Politic
- 19Massey
Substitutes
- 1Stone
- 10Conlon
- 13Proctor
- 15Forrester
- 17Holden
- 21Odubeko
- 27Robinson
Wycombe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Stryjek
- 2Grimmer
- 3Jacobson
- 6Tafazolli
- 23Obita
- 28Scowen
- 10Wing
- 18Hanlan
- 7Wheeler
- 22Freeman
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 8Thompson
- 12McCleary
- 19Wakely
- 26McCarthy
- 27Campbell
- 29De Barr
- 38Cartwright
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
Match report to follow.
