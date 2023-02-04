Bristol Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons

Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
Formation 4-3-3
- 35Balcombe
- 28Gibbons
- 2Connolly
- 5Quansah
- 3Gordon
- 8Ward
- 15Coutts
- 6Finley
- 7Sinclair
- 40Coburn
- 10Collins
Substitutes
- 9Marquis
- 18Loft
- 19Anderson
- 22Bogarde
- 23McCormick
- 30Hoole
- 32Jaakkola
MK Dons
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Cumming
- 2Watson
- 4Tucker
- 33Jules
- 21Harvie
- 6McEachran
- 42Maghoma
- 12Leko
- 28Devoy
- 24Kaikai
- 10Eisa
Substitutes
- 9Grigg
- 14Johnson
- 16Grant
- 20Burns
- 22Lawrence
- 23Ravizzoli
- 29Dean
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
Match report to follow.
