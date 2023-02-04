Close menu
League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 6Iorfa
  • 44Flint
  • 2Palmer
  • 13Paterson
  • 14Byers
  • 4Vaulks
  • 10Bannan
  • 18Johnson
  • 11Windass
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 7Wilks
  • 8Adeniran
  • 9Gregory
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 31Stockdale
  • 32Hunt

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Cooper
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Scarr
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 8Edwards
  • 4Houghton
  • 28Matete
  • 17Mumba
  • 29Wright
  • 18Azaz
  • 23Waine

Substitutes

  • 9Hardie
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 20Randell
  • 21Lonwijk
  • 24Earley
  • 25Burton
  • 26Wright
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27148540211950
5Bolton29148737231450
6Barnsley26144835251046
7Peterborough261321143321141
8Wycombe27125103527841
9Shrewsbury28125113531441
10Exeter28108104139238
11Portsmouth2691073432237
12Bristol Rovers28107114350-737
13Port Vale27106112836-836
14Oxford Utd2998123435-135
15Charlton2781094138334
16Lincoln City2661372430-631
17Fleetwood27611102930-129
18Cheltenham2785142334-1129
19Morecambe2769123140-927
20MK Dons2874172540-1525
21Accrington2567122441-1725
22Burton2767143454-2025
23Cambridge2774162346-2325
24Forest Green2956182455-3121
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC