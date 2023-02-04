Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle

Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Dawson
- 6Iorfa
- 44Flint
- 2Palmer
- 13Paterson
- 14Byers
- 4Vaulks
- 10Bannan
- 18Johnson
- 11Windass
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 7Wilks
- 8Adeniran
- 9Gregory
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 31Stockdale
- 32Hunt
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Cooper
- 5Wilson
- 6Scarr
- 3Gillesphey
- 8Edwards
- 4Houghton
- 28Matete
- 17Mumba
- 29Wright
- 18Azaz
- 23Waine
Substitutes
- 9Hardie
- 16Cosgrove
- 20Randell
- 21Lonwijk
- 24Earley
- 25Burton
- 26Wright
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match report to follow.
- Do more expensive AA batteries last longer? Sliced Bread is charged up to find out
- Why has Bad Education made a comeback? Jack Whitehall tells all about the cult sitcom