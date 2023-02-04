Northampton Town v Walsall

NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00WalsallWalsall
Line-ups
Northampton
Formation 3-4-3
- 40King
- 2Magloire
- 5Guthrie
- 6Sherring
- 22Odimayo
- 17McWilliams
- 4Sowerby
- 14Koiki
- 11Pinnock
- 9Appéré
- 7Hoskins
Substitutes
- 8Fox
- 12Leonard
- 16Wright-Phillips
- 21Felix-Eppiah
- 23Maxted
- 29Yengi
- 35Dyche
Walsall
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Evans
- 2White
- 5Daniels
- 6Monthe
- 10Knowles
- 14Comley
- 16Maddox
- 23Hutchinson
- 3Gordon
- 19Matt
- 20Stevens
Substitutes
- 9Wilkinson
- 11Williams
- 12Smith
- 21Allen
- 24Low
- 31Willmott
- 42Songo'o
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match report to follow.
