League Two
NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00WalsallWalsall
Venue: Sixfields Stadium, England

Northampton Town v Walsall

League Two

Line-ups

Northampton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 40King
  • 2Magloire
  • 5Guthrie
  • 6Sherring
  • 22Odimayo
  • 17McWilliams
  • 4Sowerby
  • 14Koiki
  • 11Pinnock
  • 9Appéré
  • 7Hoskins

Substitutes

  • 8Fox
  • 12Leonard
  • 16Wright-Phillips
  • 21Felix-Eppiah
  • 23Maxted
  • 29Yengi
  • 35Dyche

Walsall

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Evans
  • 2White
  • 5Daniels
  • 6Monthe
  • 10Knowles
  • 14Comley
  • 16Maddox
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 3Gordon
  • 19Matt
  • 20Stevens

Substitutes

  • 9Wilkinson
  • 11Williams
  • 12Smith
  • 21Allen
  • 24Low
  • 31Willmott
  • 42Songo'o
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28176536171957
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Carlisle28149548272151
4Northampton27147642281449
5Salford28136938281045
6Swindon2811983629742
7Mansfield2712694036442
8Bradford2611873125641
9Barrow28124123337-440
10Stockport271161036251139
11Wimbledon2710983028239
12Sutton United28116112835-739
13Tranmere2710892923638
14Walsall2510783023737
15Doncaster26114113139-837
16Crewe2571082129-831
17Grimsby2486102632-630
18Colchester2986152937-830
19Newport2778122530-529
20Crawley2567122941-1225
21Harrogate2666143241-924
22Hartlepool2857162852-2422
23Gillingham2649131431-1721
24Rochdale2855182242-2020
View full League Two table

Top Stories

