Doncaster Rovers v Hartlepool United

DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Line-ups
Doncaster
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Mitchell
- 4Anderson
- 6Williams
- 18Nelson
- 2Brown
- 33Close
- 14Biggins
- 3Maxwell
- 31Lavery
- 9Miller
- 21Hurst
Substitutes
- 5Olowu
- 7Molyneux
- 10Rowe
- 13Jones
- 19Seaman
- 22Agard
- 23Lakin
Hartlepool
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 41Stolarczyk
- 37Dodds
- 39Hartley
- 15Pruti
- 2Sterry
- 8Featherstone
- 38Finney
- 3Ferguson
- 42Trusty
- 40Kemp
- 36Jennings
Substitutes
- 1Killip
- 9Umerah
- 12Grey
- 16Dolan
- 20Sylla
- 35Foran
- 44Kiernan
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
Match report to follow.
