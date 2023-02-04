Close menu
League Two
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: The Eco-Power Stadium, England

Doncaster Rovers v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Mitchell
  • 4Anderson
  • 6Williams
  • 18Nelson
  • 2Brown
  • 33Close
  • 14Biggins
  • 3Maxwell
  • 31Lavery
  • 9Miller
  • 21Hurst

Substitutes

  • 5Olowu
  • 7Molyneux
  • 10Rowe
  • 13Jones
  • 19Seaman
  • 22Agard
  • 23Lakin

Hartlepool

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 41Stolarczyk
  • 37Dodds
  • 39Hartley
  • 15Pruti
  • 2Sterry
  • 8Featherstone
  • 38Finney
  • 3Ferguson
  • 42Trusty
  • 40Kemp
  • 36Jennings

Substitutes

  • 1Killip
  • 9Umerah
  • 12Grey
  • 16Dolan
  • 20Sylla
  • 35Foran
  • 44Kiernan
Referee:
Sam Allison

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28176536171957
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Carlisle28149548272151
4Northampton27147642281449
5Salford28136938281045
6Swindon2811983629742
7Mansfield2712694036442
8Bradford2611873125641
9Barrow28124123337-440
10Stockport271161036251139
11Wimbledon2710983028239
12Sutton United28116112835-739
13Tranmere2710892923638
14Walsall2510783023737
15Doncaster26114113139-837
16Crewe2571082129-831
17Grimsby2486102632-630
18Colchester2986152937-830
19Newport2778122530-529
20Crawley2567122941-1225
21Harrogate2666143241-924
22Hartlepool2857162852-2422
23Gillingham2649131431-1721
24Rochdale2855182242-2020
View full League Two table

