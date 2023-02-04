Gillingham v Crawley Town

GillinghamGillingham15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Morris
- 14McKenzie
- 23Masterson
- 5Ehmer
- 3Tutonda
- 7MacDonald
- 38Dieng
- 6Williams
- 16Jefferies
- 28Hawkins
- 20Nichols
Substitutes
- 2Alexander
- 4Wright
- 25Turner
- 29Gbode
- 35Abrahams
- 44O'Brien
- 49Lapslie
Crawley
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 34Addai
- 2Gordon
- 15Francillette
- 3Conroy
- 20Gladwin
- 28Jenks
- 8Powell
- 25Tsaroulla
- 38Fellows
- 19Telford
- 24Oteh
Substitutes
- 10Nadesan
- 12Ransom
- 13Schofield
- 23Johnson
- 27Khaleel
- 29Roles
- 44Ogungbo
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
Match report to follow.
