League Two
GillinghamGillingham15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: MEMS Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Crawley Town

League Two

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 14McKenzie
  • 23Masterson
  • 5Ehmer
  • 3Tutonda
  • 7MacDonald
  • 38Dieng
  • 6Williams
  • 16Jefferies
  • 28Hawkins
  • 20Nichols

Substitutes

  • 2Alexander
  • 4Wright
  • 25Turner
  • 29Gbode
  • 35Abrahams
  • 44O'Brien
  • 49Lapslie

Crawley

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Addai
  • 2Gordon
  • 15Francillette
  • 3Conroy
  • 20Gladwin
  • 28Jenks
  • 8Powell
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 38Fellows
  • 19Telford
  • 24Oteh

Substitutes

  • 10Nadesan
  • 12Ransom
  • 13Schofield
  • 23Johnson
  • 27Khaleel
  • 29Roles
  • 44Ogungbo
Referee:
Lewis Smith

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28176536171957
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Carlisle28149548272151
4Northampton27147642281449
5Salford28136938281045
6Swindon2811983629742
7Mansfield2712694036442
8Bradford2611873125641
9Barrow28124123337-440
10Stockport271161036251139
11Wimbledon2710983028239
12Sutton United28116112835-739
13Tranmere2710892923638
14Walsall2510783023737
15Doncaster26114113139-837
16Crewe2571082129-831
17Grimsby2486102632-630
18Colchester2986152937-830
19Newport2778122530-529
20Crawley2567122941-1225
21Harrogate2666143241-924
22Hartlepool2857162852-2422
23Gillingham2649131431-1721
24Rochdale2855182242-2020
View full League Two table

