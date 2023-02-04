Close menu
League Two
BradfordBradford City15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: University of Bradford Stadium, England

Bradford City v Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 24Crichlow
  • 7Bola
  • 16East
  • 40Clayton
  • 10Walker
  • 11Gilliead
  • 9Cook
  • 30Eisa

Substitutes

  • 13Doyle
  • 19Oliver
  • 20Chapman
  • 23Derbyshire
  • 33Costelloe
  • 34Nevers
  • 36Stubbs

Mansfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Flinders
  • 4Hewitt
  • 24Kilgour
  • 14Perch
  • 12Johnson
  • 20Reed
  • 8O Clarke
  • 16Quinn
  • 17Wallace
  • 7Akins
  • 18Oates

Substitutes

  • 6Harbottle
  • 9Bowery
  • 10Maris
  • 11Johnson
  • 23Mason
  • 26Swan
  • 40Keillor-Dunn
Referee:
Alan Young

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28176536171957
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Carlisle28149548272151
4Northampton27147642281449
5Salford28136938281045
6Swindon2811983629742
7Mansfield2712694036442
8Bradford2611873125641
9Barrow28124123337-440
10Stockport271161036251139
11Wimbledon2710983028239
12Sutton United28116112835-739
13Tranmere2710892923638
14Walsall2510783023737
15Doncaster26114113139-837
16Crewe2571082129-831
17Grimsby2486102632-630
18Colchester2986152937-830
19Newport2778122530-529
20Crawley2567122941-1225
21Harrogate2666143241-924
22Hartlepool2857162852-2422
23Gillingham2649131431-1721
24Rochdale2855182242-2020
