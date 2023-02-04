Bradford City v Mansfield Town

BradfordBradford City15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 24Crichlow
- 7Bola
- 16East
- 40Clayton
- 10Walker
- 11Gilliead
- 9Cook
- 30Eisa
Substitutes
- 13Doyle
- 19Oliver
- 20Chapman
- 23Derbyshire
- 33Costelloe
- 34Nevers
- 36Stubbs
Mansfield
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Flinders
- 4Hewitt
- 24Kilgour
- 14Perch
- 12Johnson
- 20Reed
- 8O Clarke
- 16Quinn
- 17Wallace
- 7Akins
- 18Oates
Substitutes
- 6Harbottle
- 9Bowery
- 10Maris
- 11Johnson
- 23Mason
- 26Swan
- 40Keillor-Dunn
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match report to follow.
