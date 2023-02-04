Colchester United v Barrow

ColchesterColchester United15:00BarrowBarrow
Line-ups
Colchester
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13O'Hara
- 4Chambers
- 15Kelleher
- 29Hall
- 22Tchamadeu
- 8Skuse
- 16Read
- 23Wood
- 14Chilvers
- 25Hopper
- 34Tovide
Substitutes
- 2Greenidge
- 9Appiah
- 12Smith
- 17Ashley
- 19Newby
- 20Jay
- 24Akinde
Barrow
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Farman
- 24Feely
- 5McClelland
- 6Canavan
- 3Brough
- 14Neal
- 16Foley
- 34Whitfield
- 7Newby
- 9Waters
- 20Garner
Substitutes
- 11Kay
- 12Lillis
- 13White
- 15Gotts
- 21Warren
- 28Young
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match report to follow.
- Do more expensive AA batteries last longer? Sliced Bread is charged up to find out
- Why has Bad Education made a comeback? Jack Whitehall tells all about the cult sitcom