League Two
ColchesterColchester United15:00BarrowBarrow
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium, England

Colchester United v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13O'Hara
  • 4Chambers
  • 15Kelleher
  • 29Hall
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 8Skuse
  • 16Read
  • 23Wood
  • 14Chilvers
  • 25Hopper
  • 34Tovide

Substitutes

  • 2Greenidge
  • 9Appiah
  • 12Smith
  • 17Ashley
  • 19Newby
  • 20Jay
  • 24Akinde

Barrow

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Farman
  • 24Feely
  • 5McClelland
  • 6Canavan
  • 3Brough
  • 14Neal
  • 16Foley
  • 34Whitfield
  • 7Newby
  • 9Waters
  • 20Garner

Substitutes

  • 11Kay
  • 12Lillis
  • 13White
  • 15Gotts
  • 21Warren
  • 28Young
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28176536171957
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Carlisle28149548272151
4Northampton27147642281449
5Salford28136938281045
6Swindon2811983629742
7Mansfield2712694036442
8Bradford2611873125641
9Barrow28124123337-440
10Stockport271161036251139
11Wimbledon2710983028239
12Sutton United28116112835-739
13Tranmere2710892923638
14Walsall2510783023737
15Doncaster26114113139-837
16Crewe2571082129-831
17Grimsby2486102632-630
18Colchester2986152937-830
19Newport2778122530-529
20Crawley2567122941-1225
21Harrogate2666143241-924
22Hartlepool2857162852-2422
23Gillingham2649131431-1721
24Rochdale2855182242-2020
