League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: Brunton Park, England

Carlisle United v Harrogate Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Holy
  • 26Barclay
  • 5Feeney
  • 6Huntington
  • 22Mellish
  • 3Armer
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Guy
  • 7Gibson
  • 36Gordon
  • 14Dennis

Substitutes

  • 10Patrick
  • 17Whelan
  • 28Devitt
  • 30Kelly
  • 33Robinson
  • 35McCalmont
  • 41Garner

Harrogate

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Jameson
  • 34Eastman
  • 15O'Connor
  • 33Foulds
  • 20Ramsay
  • 4Falkingham
  • 28Daly
  • 16Pattison
  • 9Grant
  • 29Armstrong
  • 18Muldoon

Substitutes

  • 1Oxley
  • 6Burrell
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Angus
  • 10Olaigbe
  • 12Folarin
  • 17Sutton
Referee:
Robert Lewis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28176536171957
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Carlisle28149548272151
4Northampton27147642281449
5Salford28136938281045
6Swindon2811983630642
7Mansfield2712694036442
8Bradford2611873125641
9Barrow28124123337-440
10Stockport271161036251139
11Wimbledon2710983028239
12Sutton United28116112835-739
13Tranmere2710892923638
14Walsall2510783023737
15Doncaster26114113139-837
16Crewe2571082129-831
17Grimsby2486102632-630
18Colchester2986152937-830
19Newport2778122630-429
20Crawley2567122941-1225
21Harrogate2666143241-924
22Hartlepool2857162852-2422
23Gillingham2649131431-1721
24Rochdale2855182242-2020
View full League Two table

