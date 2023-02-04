Carlisle United v Harrogate Town

CarlisleCarlisle United15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Line-ups
Carlisle
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Holy
- 26Barclay
- 5Feeney
- 6Huntington
- 22Mellish
- 3Armer
- 4Moxon
- 8Guy
- 7Gibson
- 36Gordon
- 14Dennis
Substitutes
- 10Patrick
- 17Whelan
- 28Devitt
- 30Kelly
- 33Robinson
- 35McCalmont
- 41Garner
Harrogate
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Jameson
- 34Eastman
- 15O'Connor
- 33Foulds
- 20Ramsay
- 4Falkingham
- 28Daly
- 16Pattison
- 9Grant
- 29Armstrong
- 18Muldoon
Substitutes
- 1Oxley
- 6Burrell
- 7Thomson
- 8Angus
- 10Olaigbe
- 12Folarin
- 17Sutton
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
Match report to follow.
