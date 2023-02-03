Close menu
League Two
NewportNewport County0SwindonSwindon Town0

Newport County v Swindon Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 5J Clarke
  • 6Farquharson
  • 28Demetriou
  • 2Norman
  • 20Charsley
  • 17Bennett
  • 14Lewis
  • 27Lewis
  • 19McNeill
  • 10Zanzala

Substitutes

  • 1Day
  • 9Bogle
  • 11Waite
  • 16Kavanagh
  • 18Baker
  • 22Moriah-Welsh
  • 29Evans

Swindon

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Brynn
  • 2Hutton
  • 34Brennan
  • 20Blake-Tracy
  • 3Iandolo
  • 8Williams
  • 21Kadji
  • 16Cain
  • 24Wakeling
  • 11Austin
  • 19Hepburn-Murphy

Substitutes

  • 4Clayton
  • 9Adeloye
  • 10Darcy
  • 15Jephcott
  • 17Aguiar
  • 31Minturn
  • 41Copland
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamSwindon
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Austin (Swindon Town).

  2. Post update

    James Clarke (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Newport County. Nick Townsend tries a through ball, but Offrande Zanzala is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Priestley Farquharson (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Lewis with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Cameron Norman (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Swindon Town).

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th February 2023

  • NewportNewport County0SwindonSwindon Town0
  • BradfordBradford City15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00BarrowBarrow
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • GillinghamGillingham15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00WalsallWalsall
  • SalfordSalford City15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • StockportStockport County15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00StevenageStevenage

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28176536171957
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Carlisle28149548272151
4Northampton27147642281449
5Salford28136938281045
6Swindon28111073628843
7Mansfield2712694036442
8Bradford2611873125641
9Barrow28124123337-440
10Stockport271161036251139
11Wimbledon2710983028239
12Sutton United28116112835-739
13Tranmere2710892923638
14Walsall2510783023737
15Doncaster26114113139-837
16Crewe2571082129-831
17Grimsby2486102632-630
18Colchester2986152937-830
19Newport2769122430-627
20Crawley2567122941-1225
21Harrogate2666143241-924
22Hartlepool2857162852-2422
23Gillingham2649131431-1721
24Rochdale2855182242-2020
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC