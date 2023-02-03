Newport County v Swindon Town

Foul by Charlie Austin (Swindon Town).
Line-ups
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Townsend
- 5J Clarke
- 6Farquharson
- 28Demetriou
- 2Norman
- 20Charsley
- 17Bennett
- 14Lewis
- 27Lewis
- 19McNeill
- 10Zanzala
Substitutes
- 1Day
- 9Bogle
- 11Waite
- 16Kavanagh
- 18Baker
- 22Moriah-Welsh
- 29Evans
Swindon
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Brynn
- 2Hutton
- 34Brennan
- 20Blake-Tracy
- 3Iandolo
- 8Williams
- 21Kadji
- 16Cain
- 24Wakeling
- 11Austin
- 19Hepburn-Murphy
Substitutes
- 4Clayton
- 9Adeloye
- 10Darcy
- 15Jephcott
- 17Aguiar
- 31Minturn
- 41Copland
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
James Clarke (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Newport County. Nick Townsend tries a through ball, but Offrande Zanzala is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Priestley Farquharson (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Lewis with a cross.
Post update
Cameron Norman (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Swindon Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.