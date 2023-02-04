Close menu
League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Venue: Brisbane Road, England

Leyton Orient v AFC Wimbledon

League Two

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 32Hunt
  • 19Beckles
  • 43Turns
  • 24Sweeney
  • 17Lyden
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 11Archibald
  • 14Moncur
  • 34Sadlier
  • 23Kelman

Substitutes

  • 2James
  • 4Ogie
  • 6Thompson
  • 8Clay
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 16Drinan
  • 27Byrne

Wimbledon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tzanev
  • 20Biler
  • 30Kalambayi
  • 15Pearce
  • 3Brown
  • 4Woodyard
  • 18Little
  • 11Chislett
  • 8Pell
  • 12Al-Hamadi
  • 9Davison

Substitutes

  • 2Gunter
  • 6Marsh
  • 7Janneh
  • 10Jaiyesimi
  • 13Broome
  • 16Pierre
  • 26Currie
Referee:
Martin Woods

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28176536171957
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Carlisle28149548272151
4Northampton27147642281449
5Salford28136938281045
6Swindon2811983629742
7Mansfield2712694036442
8Bradford2611873125641
9Barrow28124123337-440
10Stockport271161036251139
11Wimbledon2710983028239
12Sutton United28116112835-739
13Tranmere2710892923638
14Walsall2510783023737
15Doncaster26114113139-837
16Crewe2571082129-831
17Grimsby2486102632-630
18Colchester2986152937-830
19Newport2778122530-529
20Crawley2567122941-1225
21Harrogate2666143241-924
22Hartlepool2857162852-2422
23Gillingham2649131431-1721
24Rochdale2855182242-2020
View full League Two table

