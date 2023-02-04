Leyton Orient v AFC Wimbledon

Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Vigouroux
- 32Hunt
- 19Beckles
- 43Turns
- 24Sweeney
- 17Lyden
- 15El Mizouni
- 11Archibald
- 14Moncur
- 34Sadlier
- 23Kelman
Substitutes
- 2James
- 4Ogie
- 6Thompson
- 8Clay
- 10Sotiriou
- 16Drinan
- 27Byrne
Wimbledon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tzanev
- 20Biler
- 30Kalambayi
- 15Pearce
- 3Brown
- 4Woodyard
- 18Little
- 11Chislett
- 8Pell
- 12Al-Hamadi
- 9Davison
Substitutes
- 2Gunter
- 6Marsh
- 7Janneh
- 10Jaiyesimi
- 13Broome
- 16Pierre
- 26Currie
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
Match report to follow.
- Do more expensive AA batteries last longer? Sliced Bread is charged up to find out
- Why has Bad Education made a comeback? Jack Whitehall tells all about the cult sitcom