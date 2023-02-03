Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Dundee United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th February 2023

  • AberdeenAberdeen15:00MotherwellMotherwell
  • HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
  • LivingstonLivingston15:00KilmarnockKilmarnock
  • RangersRangers15:00Ross CountyRoss County
  • St MirrenSt Mirren15:00HibernianHibernian

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24221174175767
2Rangers24184256223458
3Hearts2411674234839
4St Mirren239682632-633
5Livingston239592433-932
6Hibernian2494113638-231
7Aberdeen2492133646-1029
8St Johnstone2483132838-1027
9Kilmarnock2465132041-2123
10Ross County2456131936-1721
11Motherwell2355132635-920
12Dundee Utd2355132540-1520
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport